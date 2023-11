, Posted by 30 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Apparently there's a CANADIAN football league?! Well, on Sunday the CFL had their version of the Superbowl, called the Grey Cup where the Montreal Alouettes (not kidding) defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in front of a massive crowd of about 28,000 canucks. Green Day played the half-time show. You can see that performance below.