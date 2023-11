Anonymous Source, Posted by 19 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

As recnetly revealed by the Independent, Shane MacGowan of The Pogues is in the hospital. Last December, he was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that causes the brain to swell. Apparently, he has been in there for months and hopes to be discharged by Christmas. We wish Shane the best health.