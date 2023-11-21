Escuela Grind / Take Offense / BRAT / Slow Pulse / Frog Mallet / Come Mierda (US and BC)

Escuela Grind
by Tours

Escuela Grind have announced tour dates for the US and BC. The tour will start in January and run into February. Take Offense, BRAT, Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet, and Come Mierda will be joining them on select dates. Escuela Grind will be releasing their EP DDEEAATHHMMEETTAALL on January 12 and released Memory Theater in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jan 10Quinnz PinzMiddletown, NYw/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
Jan 11Amityville Music HallAmityville, NYw/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
Jan 12LovedraftsMechaincsburg, PAw/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
Jan 13SongbrydWashington, DCw/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
Jan 14New Brookland TavernColumbia, SCw/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
Jan 15Bogg’s SocialAtlanta, GAw/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
Jan 16La SiberiaNew Orleans, LAw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet
Jan 17Eighteen Ten OjemenHouston, TXw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet
Jan 18Cheap SteaksDallas, TXw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet
Jan 19Mohawk InsideAustin, TXw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
Jan 20Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TXw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
Jan 21Dungeon Hell PasoEl Paso, TXw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
Jan 22The LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NMw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
Jan 23Nile UndergroundMesa, AZw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
Jan 24Brick By BrickSan Diego, CAw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 25La SantaSanta Ana, CAw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 26The ParamountLos Angeles, CAw/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 27Full CircleFresno, CAw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 289 LivesOakland, CAw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 29John Henry’sEugene, ORw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 30TwilightPortland, ORw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Jan 31The CobaltVancouver, BCw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 01Vera ProjectSeattle, WAw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 02The ShredderBoise, IDw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 03Salt City SeamersSalt Lake City, UTw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 04Moe’sDenver, COw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 05Reverb LoungeOmaha, NEw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 06RemedySioux Falls, SDw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 07Lefty’s LiveDes Moines, IAw/Bonginator, Take Offense
Feb 08ReggiesChicago, ILw/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 09SanctuaryDetroit, MIw/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 10Atomic BowlingIndianapolis, INw/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 11Ace of CupsColumbus, OHw/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 12No ClassCleveland, OHw/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 13The Shred ShedPittsburgh, PAw/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 14Skid Row GarageYork, PAw/Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 15Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PAw/Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 16TV EyeBrooklyn, NYw/Take Offense, BRAT
Feb 17SoniaBoston, MAw/Take Offense, BRAT