Escuela Grind have announced tour dates for the US and BC. The tour will start in January and run into February. Take Offense, BRAT, Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet, and Come Mierda will be joining them on select dates. Escuela Grind will be releasing their EP DDEEAATHHMMEETTAALL on January 12 and released Memory Theater in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jan 10
|Quinnz Pinz
|Middletown, NY
|w/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
|Jan 11
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|w/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
|Jan 12
|Lovedrafts
|Mechaincsburg, PA
|w/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
|Jan 13
|Songbryd
|Washington, DC
|w/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
|Jan 14
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|w/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
|Jan 15
|Bogg’s Social
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Slow Pulse, Come Mierda
|Jan 16
|La Siberia
|New Orleans, LA
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet
|Jan 17
|Eighteen Ten Ojemen
|Houston, TX
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet
|Jan 18
|Cheap Steaks
|Dallas, TX
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet
|Jan 19
|Mohawk Inside
|Austin, TX
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
|Jan 20
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
|Jan 21
|Dungeon Hell Paso
|El Paso, TX
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
|Jan 22
|The Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
|Jan 23
|Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator
|Jan 24
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 25
|La Santa
|Santa Ana, CA
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 26
|The Paramount
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 27
|Full Circle
|Fresno, CA
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 28
|9 Lives
|Oakland, CA
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 29
|John Henry’s
|Eugene, OR
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 30
|Twilight
|Portland, OR
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Jan 31
|The Cobalt
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 01
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 02
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 03
|Salt City Seamers
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 04
|Moe’s
|Denver, CO
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 05
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 06
|Remedy
|Sioux Falls, SD
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 07
|Lefty’s Live
|Des Moines, IA
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense
|Feb 08
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 09
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 10
|Atomic Bowling
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 11
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 12
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 13
|The Shred Shed
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Bonginator, Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 14
|Skid Row Garage
|York, PA
|w/Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 15
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 16
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Take Offense, BRAT
|Feb 17
|Sonia
|Boston, MA
|w/Take Offense, BRAT