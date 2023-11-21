Escuela Grind have announced tour dates for the US and BC. The tour will start in January and run into February. Take Offense, BRAT, Slow Pulse, Bonginator, Frog Mallet, and Come Mierda will be joining them on select dates. Escuela Grind will be releasing their EP DDEEAATHHMMEETTAALL on January 12 and released Memory Theater in 2022. Check out the dates below.