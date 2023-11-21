Danzig to release 'Death Rider' on DVD and Blu-Ray

Glenn Danzig will release a home video version of his second feature film, Death Rider in the House of Vampires. The physical format version is out December 2023 via Cleopatra Records.

The film is described as: "Clad all in black, the mysterious “Death Rider” travels through the desert on horseback. His destination… The Vampire Sanctuary. The entrance fee… one Female Virgin. Once inside he encounters Count Holliday, Vampire Lord of Sanctuary who warns him against any transgressions. Blood & guns action follow as Death Rider tangles with some of the Vampires of Sanctuary like the smouldering Carmilla Joe with her sidekick Mina Belle and vampire gunslingers Drac Cassidy, Bad Bathory, Kid Vlad & Duke VonWayne. Writer/Director Glenn Danzig delivers his second feature film, a vampire spaghetti-western homage, Death Rider in the House of Vampires."