NOFX announce final Australian shows
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

NOFX have announced the Australian leg of their farewell tour. The band will play two shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. The band will be playing three albums in full at each show. Frenzal Rhomb, The Bennies, Voiid, Flangipanis, Bodyjar, Clowns, Fever Shack, Something Something Explosion, and Charlotte and The Harlots will be joining them. On January 21 they’ll be doing something called “I Heard They Suck At Conversation!!” where Jay and The Doctor will come on stage to share stories. NOFX will be touring Europe in spring 2024 and will be touring North America in the summer and fall. Check out the full dates and details below.

DateVenueCityAlbums PlayedSupporting Bands
Jan 20Hordern PavilionSydney, AU Punk In Drublic, War On Errorism, Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing w/Bodyjar, Charlotte and The Harlots
Jan 21Hordern PavilionSydney, AU White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, The Decline w/Frenzal Rhomb, I Heard They Suck at Conversation!!
Jan 26Festival HallMelbourne, AU Punk In Drublic, War On Errorism, Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing w/Bodyjar, Something Something Explosion
Jan 27Festival HallMelbourne, AU White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, The Decline w/Clowns, Fever Shack
Jan 23The Fortitude Music HallBrisbane, AU Punk In Drublic, War On Errorism, Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing w/Frenzal Rhomb, Flangipanis
Jan 24The Fortitude Music HallBrisbane, AU White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, The Decline w/The Bennies, Voiid