NOFX have announced the Australian leg of their farewell tour. The band will play two shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. The band will be playing three albums in full at each show. Frenzal Rhomb, The Bennies, Voiid, Flangipanis, Bodyjar, Clowns, Fever Shack, Something Something Explosion, and Charlotte and The Harlots will be joining them. On January 21 they’ll be doing something called “I Heard They Suck At Conversation!!” where Jay and The Doctor will come on stage to share stories. NOFX will be touring Europe in spring 2024 and will be touring North America in the summer and fall. Check out the full dates and details below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Albums Played
|Supporting Bands
|Jan 20
|Hordern Pavilion
|Sydney, AU
|Punk In Drublic, War On Errorism, Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing
|w/Bodyjar, Charlotte and The Harlots
|Jan 21
|Hordern Pavilion
|Sydney, AU
|White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, The Decline
|w/Frenzal Rhomb, I Heard They Suck at Conversation!!
|Jan 26
|Festival Hall
|Melbourne, AU
|Punk In Drublic, War On Errorism, Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing
|w/Bodyjar, Something Something Explosion
|Jan 27
|Festival Hall
|Melbourne, AU
|White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, The Decline
|w/Clowns, Fever Shack
|Jan 23
|The Fortitude Music Hall
|Brisbane, AU
|Punk In Drublic, War On Errorism, Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing
|w/Frenzal Rhomb, Flangipanis
|Jan 24
|The Fortitude Music Hall
|Brisbane, AU
|White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, The Decline
|w/The Bennies, Voiid