Episode #647.97 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this freestyle episode, John tells Em all about a weird Kool Keith show he went to, Em talks about the best thing to read to write long sentences, and they discuss vampires and messed up horror movies. They also talk about the news including Green Day playing the Grey Cup halftime show in Hamilton (Em also explains the CFL to John), Escuela Grind’s upcoming EP, Rolling Stones upcoming AARP sponsored tour, and Danzig releasing his movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires on DVD. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryFestivals & Events: Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, Amygdala more to play Tsunami Xixon Festival
Escuela Grind / Take Offense / BRAT / Slow Pulse / Frog Mallet / Come Mierda (US and BC)
Green Day perform at Grey Cup half time show
Stones to tour USA summer 2024, sponsored by AARP
Green Day, Hives, Interrupters, more to play Road To Rio Babel Festival 2024
Green Day detail ‘Saviors’
Escuela Grind to release new EP, share "Ball and Chain" video
Green Day announce North American and European tour dates, release "Look Ma, No Brains!" video
Green Day to release 'Saviors' in January
Green Day debut new song during When We Were Young set
Green Day announce 2024 tour, play new song during Las Vegas club show