Episode #647.97 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this freestyle episode, John tells Em all about a weird Kool Keith show he went to, Em talks about the best thing to read to write long sentences, and they discuss vampires and messed up horror movies. They also talk about the news including Green Day playing the Grey Cup halftime show in Hamilton (Em also explains the CFL to John), Escuela Grind’s upcoming EP, Rolling Stones upcoming AARP sponsored tour, and Danzig releasing his movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires on DVD. Listen to the episode below!