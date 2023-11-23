Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Vampire Slumber Party! The video is for their new song “BEST BUDS” which features Closey Amy of Zypmouth on bass and backing vocals along with Passionflower and Chris Behrens of Holy Fang on gang vocals. Speaking about the track Yusuf Laher said,



”'BEST BUDS' is a new beginning for Vampire Slumber Party. Again. With Closey Amy from Hampshire-based pop punk band Zypmouth on bass and backup vocals. The song also features Warrington local Passionflower and Chris Behrens from LA punk band HOLYFANGS on gang vocals. More coming soon.”

”BEST BUDS” will be out everywhere on November 24 and you can pre-save it right here. Watch the video below!