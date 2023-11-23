Listen to the new song by Roon!

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by Roon! Roon is the new solo project of Shari Page who is the former drummer for THICK. The song is called “Next Best Thing” and was mixed and mastered by Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes. The lyric video for the track was directed by Dakeilyn K and features their artwork along with artwork by Rebecca Perl. Speaking about the track, Shari said,



”Overall the song is about wanting to take a leap and explore the ‘Next Best Thing’. Leaving behind a punk band that had the world on its shoulders was tough. I felt like I had to read between my own lines and be in tune with my emotions and take a risk to go out on my own."

”Next Best Thing” will be out everywhere on November 24 and you can pre-save it right here. Watch the lyric video below!