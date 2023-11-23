Mvll Crimes have released a remastered version of their debut EP Rovdside Vttrvctions. The EP also features updated artwork that was created by guitarist Patrick and “is meant as a wink and a nod” to lead vocalist Jill’s original artwork. It is available digitally now. Mvll Crimes will be playing a handful of Ontario shows with Single Mothers in December, will be playing Vertigo Music Festival in St. Catharines in February, and will be playing Bitch Fest in Toronto in March. The band released their EP You Embvrrvss Me in 2022. Check out the EP below.