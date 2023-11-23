Quebec music festival Le Phoque OFF has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. Get The Shot, Jetsam, TEKE::TEKE, No Waves, Ce Qui Nous Traverse, Chou, Conflit Majeur, Crachat, Easy Pain, Etienne Dufresne, Jeanne Cote, Los Viejos, Kapitur, Kinkead, Radiology, Solipsisme, Souphl, and Ulysse Ruel Orchestra will be playing the festival. Le Phoque OFF festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and will take place February 9-17 in Quebec City.
