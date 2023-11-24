The Drowns have released a video for their new song “Just the Way She Goes”. The song is available along with “1979 Trans Am” which is out now via Pirates Press Records and will also be on their upcoming album Blacked Out which will be out on February 16. The Drowns will be playing a handful of Californian shows with Agent Orange in January. So far this year the band has released splits with Wonk Unit, The Last Gang, Suzi Moon, and Plizzken. Check out the song below.