4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Inevitables, the band made up of Obi Fernandez, Alex Stern, Vinnie Fiorello, John DeDeominici, Matt Appleton, and Roger Rivas, have signed to Bad Time Records. The band has also released there a new song called “Chemist”. The song will be on their upcoming album which will be out next summer. The Inevitables released The Inevitables Versus the Youth City Sound System in 2022. Check out the song below.