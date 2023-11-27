Pupil Slicer part ways with bassist Luke Fabian and live guitarist Alex Brown

Pupil Slicer have announced that they have parted ways with their bassist Luke Fabian and their live guitarist Alex Brown. Luke Fabian had played with the band for 5 years and Alex Brown had been playing live with the band over the course of this year. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”We are sad to announce that we are parting ways with our long term bass player Luke Fabian after five years. Together we have achieved things beyond our wildest dreams, from touring around Europe and the UK to playing amazing festivals and releasing music together that we are truly proud of.

We have mutually agreed that working together professionally is something we can no longer continue with. However we would like to thank Luke for his unparalleled skills and contribution on the bass and vocals. It also wouldn’t feel right to not highlight his massive contributions and work behind the scenes in PUPIL SLICER, of which we are eternally grateful.

We would also like to thank our live guitarist Alex Brown for his phenomenal work and dedication over 2023 as he will no longer be performing with us as we move into 2024. Our upcoming headline show as part of reality unfolds is still going ahead as planned and we look forward to seeing you all next year!"