Taking Back Sunday have announced a handful of UK shows for March. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday. The band will be kicking off their Australian tour later this week and will be playing their holiday shows in the US in December. Taking Back Sunday released their album 152 earlier this year and we spoke to John Nolan about it last month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 26
|O2 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 27
|O2 Forum Kentish Town
|London, UK
|Mar 28
|University Great Hall
|Cardiff, UK