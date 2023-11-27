Check out the new video by Yardboss!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Yardboss!

Yardboss play rough and ragged punk that has a twist of garage rock thrown in. Their new video "House (Now)" stars out as a high energy charger before breaking down into a Nuggets-style spooky freak out. The video, which features the band tripping out with horror-movie lighting was directed by Josh Roush, who made the punk film wrong reasons and works with Kevin Smith (he also films a lot of those cool Musack videos). Speaking on the new vid, Roush said, "I'm stoked to have finally got to work with my friends in Yardboss. Rob and I go back to our first band together and grew up with each other in the scene. Christian is one of the hardest working musicians around. I believe I'm the only person who has seen all 5 of his bands live in one year. These dudes wail."

No Casket 1993 is out now via Rad Girlfriends Records! You can pick it up right here and check out the new vidoe below, right now!