19 hours ago by Em Moore

Gogol Bordello has teamed up with Bernard Sumner of New Order to cover “Solidarity” by Angelic Upstarts. The song is available in two mixes - one done by Bernard Sumner and called “Right To Freedom” and one by Eugene Hutz called “Unity”. All proceeds from the songs will go toward Kind Deeds, an organization that helps wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Check out the songs below.