The Chisel announce new album, release “Fuck 'Em” video

by Em Moore
The Chisel have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called What A Fucking Nightmare and will be out on February 9 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fuck ‘Em” which was directed by Nick Suchak. The Chisel will be touring the US, UK, and Europe next year and released their album Retaliation in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
What A Fucking Nightmare Tracklist
What A Fucking Nightmare
No Gimmicks
Cry Your Eyes Out
Nice To Meet You
Living For Myself
Fuck ‘Em
Lying Little Rat (Propaganda)
Bloodsucker
Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
Those Days
Evil by Evil
Tomorrow
Vengeance Is For Me
What Do You Mean
Cuts Like A Knife
What I See
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|12/07
|London, UK
|The George Tavern
|album announce show
|01/26
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/ Home Front, Abism, Beton Arme
|01/27-28
|Baltimore, MD
|Disturbin' The Peace
|01/27
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Baltimore
|Disturbin' The Peace Aftershow
|02/01
|Leeds, UK
|Key Club
|w/ Rifle
|02/02
|Newcastle, UK
|The Cluny 2
|w/ Rifle
|02/03
|Edinburgh, UK
|The Wee Red
|w/ Rifle
|02/04
|Manchester, UK
|Star & Garter
|w/ Rifle
|02/05
|Birmingham, UK
|The Flapper
|w/ Rifle
|02/09
|Cambridge, UK
|Portland Arms
|w/ Rifle
|02/10
|St Albans, UK
|The Horn
|w/ Rifle
|02/11
|Brighton, UK
|Green Door Store
|w/ Rifle
|02/16
|Southhampton, UK
|The Joiners
|w/ Rifle
|02/17
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange
|w/ Rifle
|02/18
|Cardiff, UK
|The Globe
|w/ Rifle
|02/23
|Turnbridge Wells, UK
|Forum
|w/ Rifle
|02/24
|London, UK
|100 Club
|w/ Rifle
|02/25
|Nottingham, UK
|The Bodega
|w/ Rifle
|02/29
|Drachten, NL
|Iduna
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/01
|Essen, DE
|Westadthalle
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/02
|Valenciennes, FR
|Salle Des Nympheas
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/03
|Maastricht, NL
|Muziekgieterij
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/04
|Strasbourgh, FR
|La Laiterie
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/05
|Heidelberg, DE
|Karlstorbahnhof
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/06
|Munchen, DE
|Backstage
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/07
|Ostrava, CZ
|Barrak Music Club
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/08
|Warzawa, PL
|Proxima
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/09
|Dresden, DE
|Tante Ju
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|03/10
|Berlin, DE
|Astra Kulturhaus
|w/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
|05/11
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Welcome To Rockville