The Chisel announce new album, release “Fuck 'Em” video

The Chisel have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called What A Fucking Nightmare and will be out on February 9 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fuck ‘Em” which was directed by Nick Suchak. The Chisel will be touring the US, UK, and Europe next year and released their album Retaliation in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

What A Fucking Nightmare Tracklist

What A Fucking Nightmare

No Gimmicks

Cry Your Eyes Out

Nice To Meet You

Living For Myself

Fuck ‘Em

Lying Little Rat (Propaganda)

Bloodsucker

Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

Those Days

Evil by Evil

Tomorrow

Vengeance Is For Me

What Do You Mean

Cuts Like A Knife

What I See

DateCityVenueDetails
12/07London, UKThe George Tavernalbum announce show
01/26New York, NYBowery Ballroomw/ Home Front, Abism, Beton Arme
01/27-28Baltimore, MDDisturbin' The Peace
01/27Baltimore, MDMetro BaltimoreDisturbin' The Peace Aftershow
02/01Leeds, UKKey Clubw/ Rifle
02/02Newcastle, UKThe Cluny 2w/ Rifle
02/03Edinburgh, UKThe Wee Redw/ Rifle
02/04Manchester, UKStar & Garterw/ Rifle
02/05Birmingham, UKThe Flapperw/ Rifle
02/09Cambridge, UKPortland Armsw/ Rifle
02/10St Albans, UKThe Hornw/ Rifle
02/11Brighton, UKGreen Door Storew/ Rifle
02/16Southhampton, UKThe Joinersw/ Rifle
02/17Bristol, UKExchangew/ Rifle
02/18Cardiff, UKThe Globew/ Rifle
02/23Turnbridge Wells, UKForumw/ Rifle
02/24London, UK100 Clubw/ Rifle
02/25Nottingham, UKThe Bodegaw/ Rifle
02/29Drachten, NLIdunaw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/01Essen, DEWestadthallew/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/02Valenciennes, FRSalle Des Nympheasw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/03Maastricht, NLMuziekgieterijw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/04Strasbourgh, FRLa Laiteriew/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/05Heidelberg, DEKarlstorbahnhofw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/06Munchen, DEBackstagew/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/07Ostrava, CZBarrak Music Clubw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/08Warzawa, PLProximaw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/09Dresden, DETante Juw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
03/10Berlin, DEAstra Kulturhausw/ Madball, Scowl, Sunami, Mindwar
05/11Daytona Beach, FLWelcome To Rockville