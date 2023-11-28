The Chisel announce new album, release “Fuck 'Em” video

The Chisel have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called What A Fucking Nightmare and will be out on February 9 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fuck ‘Em” which was directed by Nick Suchak. The Chisel will be touring the US, UK, and Europe next year and released their album Retaliation in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.