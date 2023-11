17 hours ago by Em Moore

New York City’s Substitute have released a video for their new song “Manic”. The video was directed and edited by William Bottini who also directed the video for “Mourning Dove” by Screaming Females. The song is off Substitute’s upcoming album of the same name which will be out on December 8. The band released Eat Your Enemys in 2020. Check out the video below.