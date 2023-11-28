GWAR working on new movie

GWAR is working on a new movie. It's called GWAR must die! and it is written by Mike Derks, the personal slave of GWAR guitarist Balsac the Jaws of Death. Jason Krawczyk is directing the film. the plot concerns an object headed towards earth that will destroy earth, and GWAR assembles as a result of the threat. The film is currently in development. This would be GWAR's first feature film since 2001's It's sleazy (though they have released live videos and documentaries since then).