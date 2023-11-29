Glitterer release “Just A Place”, announce spring tour (US and Canada)

Glitterer have released a new song. It is called “Just A Place” and is off their upcoming album Rationale which will be out February 23 via ANTI-Records. Glitterer will be touring the US with The Hotelier and Foxing starting in February and they’ve just announced dates for March with Glixen. The band released their EP Fantasy Four in 2022 and their album Life Is Not A Lesson in 2021. Check out the song and new dates below.