Mean Jeans announce new album 'Blasted,' release new song

Mean Jeans will release a new album in 2024. It's called Blasted and it's out February 9 via Fat Wreck Chords. The lead single is "I don't give a shit anymore." You can check that out and the track list below.

Track list

1. I Don't Give a Shit Anymore

2. Let's Go

3. Diagnosis

4. Lost My Mind

5. Blasted to the Moon

6. Something's Going On

7. Reggie

8. Taco Bell Parking Lot

9. Look What Punk's Done to You

10. Slugs

11. Break up With You

12. Took Too Much

13. I Don't Know What I Did Last Summer

14. Living Large on a Credit Card

15. Pop Punk Casualty