Mean Jeans announce new album 'Blasted,' release new song

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Mean Jeans will release a new album in 2024. It's called Blasted and it's out February 9 via Fat Wreck Chords. The lead single is "I don't give a shit anymore." You can check that out and the track list below.
Track list
1. I Don't Give a Shit Anymore
2. Let's Go
3. Diagnosis
4. Lost My Mind
5. Blasted to the Moon
6. Something's Going On
7. Reggie
8. Taco Bell Parking Lot
9. Look What Punk's Done to You
10. Slugs
11. Break up With You
12. Took Too Much
13. I Don't Know What I Did Last Summer
14. Living Large on a Credit Card
15. Pop Punk Casualty