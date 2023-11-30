Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Dutch melodic punk rock band Ink Bomb! The video is for their new song “Tough Cookie” and was shot by Sanne Nijenhuis. Speaking about the song and video the band said,



”The video captures us as we feel the most in our element: giving our all on stage. Some parts were filmed in the legendary venue Willemeen in Arnhem. According to singer Joost Hoedemaeckers, the song is about someone who is less and less able to handle the sorry state of the world. Things he loves are disappearing and he wants to escape from it all (‘In case of emergency, break glass’). Warning: don’t do a suicide quite yet! Just start by fighting back, with a little help from your friends. The artwork refers to the importance of friendship.”

”Tough Cookie” will be on their upcoming album which will be out in 2024 and you can pre-save the single right here. Watch the video below!