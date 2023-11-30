Jer have announced a winter tour starting today. Vial, Boy Jr and Penny Bored will support on select dates the first run of dates. The second run of dates will be supported by Devon Kay and the Solutions and Suzie True. See below to check out the dates.
JER announce Winter tour
