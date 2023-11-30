Militarie Gun have announced North American tour dates for next year. Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on all dates and Death Lens, Spaced, and Roman Candle will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale December 1. The band has also released reworked versions of songs off their recently released album Life Under The Gun, “Very High” and “Never Fucked Up Once” which has been retitled “Never Fucked Up Twice” and features Bully. Militarie Gun will be touring the UK and Ireland next month. Check out the dates and songs below.