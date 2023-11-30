Militarie Gun announce North American tour, release two reworked tracks

Militarie Gun have announced North American tour dates for next year. Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on all dates and Death Lens, Spaced, and Roman Candle will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale December 1. The band has also released reworked versions of songs off their recently released album Life Under The Gun, “Very High” and “Never Fucked Up Once” which has been retitled “Never Fucked Up Twice” and features Bully. Militarie Gun will be touring the UK and Ireland next month. Check out the dates and songs below.

DateCityVenueDetails
 1/31Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Loungew/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/02Dallas, TXRubber Glovesw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/03Austin, TXMohawkw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/04Houston, TXHouse of Blues Bronze Peacockw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/06Nashville, TNBasement Eastw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/07Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Purgatory)w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/08Tampa, FLThe Crowbarw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/09Miami, FLGrampsw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
 2/10Tallahassee, FL926 Barw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
2/12Raleigh, NCKingsw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/13Washington, DCThe Atlantisw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/14Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Churchw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/15New York, NYBowery Ballroomw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/16Boston, MAThe Sinclairw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/17Montreal, QCLes Foufounes Electriquesw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/18Ottawa, ONThe Brass Monkeyw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/20Toronto, ONVelvet Undergroundw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/21New Kensington, PAPreserving Undergroundw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
 2/22Detroit, MIEdgemen Printingw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/23Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
 2/24Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entryw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/25Kansas City, MOrecordBarw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
2/26Denver, COMarquis Theatrew/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle 
2/28Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
 2/29Las Vegas, NVEagle Aerie Hallw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle 
3/02Santa Cruz, CAThe Atrium at The Catalystw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
 3/03San Francisco, CANoise Pop at Rickshaw Stopw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle 
3/05Sacramento, CAThe Starlet Roomw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle 
3/07Portland, ORPolaris Hallw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle 
3/08Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatrew/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle 
3/09Seattle, WANeumosw/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle