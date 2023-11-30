Militarie Gun have announced North American tour dates for next year. Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on all dates and Death Lens, Spaced, and Roman Candle will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale December 1. The band has also released reworked versions of songs off their recently released album Life Under The Gun, “Very High” and “Never Fucked Up Once” which has been retitled “Never Fucked Up Twice” and features Bully. Militarie Gun will be touring the UK and Ireland next month. Check out the dates and songs below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|1/31
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/02
|Dallas, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/03
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/04
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues Bronze Peacock
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/06
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/07
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/08
|Tampa, FL
|The Crowbar
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/09
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/10
|Tallahassee, FL
|926 Bar
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens
|2/12
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/13
|Washington, DC
|The Atlantis
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/14
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/15
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/16
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/17
|Montreal, QC
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/18
|Ottawa, ON
|The Brass Monkey
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/20
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/21
|New Kensington, PA
|Preserving Underground
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/22
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen Printing
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/23
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/24
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/25
|Kansas City, MO
|recordBar
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced
|2/26
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theatre
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|2/28
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|2/29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|3/02
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Atrium at The Catalyst
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|3/03
|San Francisco, CA
|Noise Pop at Rickshaw Stop
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|3/05
|Sacramento, CA
|The Starlet Room
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|3/07
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|3/08
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle
|3/09
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|w/Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Roman Candle