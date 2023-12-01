Quebec-based music festival Taverne Tour has announced its lineup for 2024. TEKE::TEKE, Daniel Romano’s Outfit, TVOD, Hot Garbage, Night Lunch, Taxi Girls, Jon Spencer, Suuns, Deli Girls, High Klassified, Paul Collins’ Beat, Marie Davidson, Les Deuxluxes, Sweeping Promises, Pypy, Safia Nolin, Alex Burger, Hippie Hourrah, Das Mortal, All Hands_Make Light, Laurence-Anne, Pantayo, Activity, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Les Shirley, Rauze, Klaus, Los Viejos, Ducks Ltd., Ben Shemie, 20some, Yonatan Gat, New York Night Train, Population II, Dahl, Dangereens, Elegie, Family Man, Feeling Figures, Bouge Pas, Johnny Clash and the Porkyz, Lola 1:2, Roost.World, Zom Zom, Carlyn, Yao, Shunk, Shunk, Slash Need, Grand Eugene, Melissa Fortin, Samwoy, Cyrious, Sun Entire, Bobo Ono, The Wesleys, R. Flex, Patche, Alix Fernz, Booster Fawn, Awwful, Vincent Paui, Nushu, Felix Dyotte, Funk Lion, Hawa B, Virginie B, Sasha Cay, The Complete Recordings of Hezekiah Procter, Dirty Milk, Glowing Orb, Marontate, and Orchestroll will be playing. Taverne Tour will take place across the bars and venues of Avenue de Mont-Royak, Boulevard St-Laurent, and Rue St-Denis on February 8-10, 2024.
