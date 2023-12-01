The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir announce US tour

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
by Tours

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced US tour dates for January. Donnie Doolittle and Tongues of Fire will be joining them on all dates. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their EP heartland attack and their remix album Slow Murder: The Remixes earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 11Radio RoomGreensville, SC
Jan 12Trolley PubCharleston, SC
Jan 13The EarlAtlanta, GA
Jan 14SiberiaNew Orleans, LA
Jan 15Black MagicHouston, TX
Jan 16Far Out LoungeAustin, TX
Jan 17Three LinksDallas, TX
Jan 18Grand RoyaleOklahoma City, OK
Jan 19PlatypusSt. Louis, MO
Jan 20Hop SpringsMurfreesboro, TN