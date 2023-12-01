The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced US tour dates for January. Donnie Doolittle and Tongues of Fire will be joining them on all dates. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their EP heartland attack and their remix album Slow Murder: The Remixes earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 11
|Radio Room
|Greensville, SC
|Jan 12
|Trolley Pub
|Charleston, SC
|Jan 13
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|Jan 14
|Siberia
|New Orleans, LA
|Jan 15
|Black Magic
|Houston, TX
|Jan 16
|Far Out Lounge
|Austin, TX
|Jan 17
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Jan 18
|Grand Royale
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Jan 19
|Platypus
|St. Louis, MO
|Jan 20
|Hop Springs
|Murfreesboro, TN