Bad Time Records releases first trailer for 'This Is New Tone' film, announces live album

<a href="https://badtimerecords.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-new-tone">THIS IS NEW TONE by Bad Time Records</a>

This Is New Tone Tracklist

'THIS IS NEW TONE' - BAD OPERATION

Asinine Aesthetic - Catbite

Confession Obsession - Kill Lincoln

Better Home - We Are The Union

One Hand - J. Navarro & The Traitors

Perilous - BAD OPERATION

SONGS ONLINE - Eichlers

Civil Surgery - Kill Lincoln

Parallelograms - Joystick

Boys Will Be Girls - We Are The Union

Horizontal Aggression / Against The Rest - Omnigone

Decolonize Yr Mind - JER

Call Your Bluff - Catbite

Weekend At Bernie's - Thirsty Guys

Heart Flipper - The Pomps

Ghost Town (The Specials) - J. Navarro & The Traitors

Stay Inside - BAD OPERATION

Second Cities - Kill Lincoln

Morbid Obsessions - We Are The Union

Excuse Me Miss - Catbite