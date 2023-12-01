Bad Time Records releases first trailer for 'This Is New Tone' film, announces live album

Bad Time Records have released the first trailer for their upcoming tour film/documentary This Is New Tone. The film was directed and edited by Mike Sosinski, Rae Mystic was the director of photography, and additional footage was shot by G Leonardo, Alec Pugliese, and Becca Prucha. It will be out in spring 2024. The label has also announced a live album that features live performances of bands that played on the Bad Time Records tour earlier this year including, We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, JER, Bad Operation, Joystick, The Pomps, Eichlers, J. Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone, and Thirsty Guys. The album will be out on December 22 and three tracks have been released - We Are The Union’s live version of “Better Home”, Kill Lincoln’s live version of “Civil Surgery”, and Catbite’s live version of “Call Your Bluff”. Check out the trailer, songs, and tracklist below.
This Is New Tone Tracklist
'THIS IS NEW TONE' - BAD OPERATION
Asinine Aesthetic - Catbite
Confession Obsession - Kill Lincoln
Better Home - We Are The Union
One Hand - J. Navarro & The Traitors
Perilous - BAD OPERATION
SONGS ONLINE - Eichlers
Civil Surgery - Kill Lincoln
Parallelograms - Joystick
Boys Will Be Girls - We Are The Union
Horizontal Aggression / Against The Rest - Omnigone
Decolonize Yr Mind - JER
Call Your Bluff - Catbite
Weekend At Bernie's - Thirsty Guys
Heart Flipper - The Pomps
Ghost Town (The Specials) - J. Navarro & The Traitors
Stay Inside - BAD OPERATION
Second Cities - Kill Lincoln
Morbid Obsessions - We Are The Union
Excuse Me Miss - Catbite