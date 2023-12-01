Bad Time Records releases first trailer for 'This Is New Tone' film, announces live album

Bad Time Records have released the first trailer for their upcoming tour film/documentary This Is New Tone. The film was directed and edited by Mike Sosinski, Rae Mystic was the director of photography, and additional footage was shot by G Leonardo, Alec Pugliese, and Becca Prucha. It will be out in spring 2024. The label has also announced a live album that features live performances of bands that played on the Bad Time Records tour earlier this year including, We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, JER, Bad Operation, Joystick, The Pomps, Eichlers, J. Navarro and the Traitors, Omnigone, and Thirsty Guys. The album will be out on December 22 and three tracks have been released - We Are The Union’s live version of “Better Home”, Kill Lincoln’s live version of “Civil Surgery”, and Catbite’s live version of “Call Your Bluff”. Check out the trailer, songs, and tracklist below.

This Is New Tone Tracklist

'THIS IS NEW TONE' - BAD OPERATION

Asinine Aesthetic - Catbite

Confession Obsession - Kill Lincoln

Better Home - We Are The Union

One Hand - J. Navarro & The Traitors

Perilous - BAD OPERATION

SONGS ONLINE - Eichlers

Civil Surgery - Kill Lincoln

Parallelograms - Joystick

Boys Will Be Girls - We Are The Union

Horizontal Aggression / Against The Rest - Omnigone

Decolonize Yr Mind - JER

Call Your Bluff - Catbite

Weekend At Bernie's - Thirsty Guys

Heart Flipper - The Pomps

Ghost Town (The Specials) - J. Navarro & The Traitors

Stay Inside - BAD OPERATION

Second Cities - Kill Lincoln

Morbid Obsessions - We Are The Union

Excuse Me Miss - Catbite