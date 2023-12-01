Episode #647.98 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Dave K of Mustard Plug stops by the podcast to talk about the band's new album Where Did All My Friends Go? , ska memories, working with Bill Stevenson, meeting Terry Hall, and so much more! He also sticks around to pay tribute to the late Shane MacGowan of the Pogues, Hall suing Oates, Crass' upcoming book, and Danzig's upcoming DVD. Listen to the episode below!
