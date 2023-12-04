Architects release video for “Seeing Red”, announce North American tour

by Em Moore
Architects have released a video for their new song “Seeing Red”. The video was directed by Dan Searle. The song is available digitally now via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for May with Mice and Men and While She Sleeps joining them on all dates. They will be touring Europe with Metallica starting in late May. Architects released their album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|May-2
|Toronto, ON
|Rebel
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-3
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-6
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-7
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-9
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-10
|Washington, DC
|The Fillmore
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-11
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-12
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Welcome to Rockville
|May-14
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-15
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-17
|Chicago, IL
|The Riviera Theatre
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-18
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|w/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
|May-19
|Columbus, OH
|Sonic Temple
|May-24
|Munich, DE
|Olympiastadion
|w/Metallica
|Jun-7
|Helsinki, FIN
|Helsinki Olympic Stadium
|w/Metallica
|Jun-14
|Copenhagen, DK
|Parken Stadium
|w/Metallica
|Jun-21
|Grafenhainichen, DE
|Full Force Festival
|Jul-5
|Warsaw, PL
|PGE Narodowy
|w/Metallica
|Jul-12
|Madrid, SP
|Estadio Civitas Metropolitano
|w/Metallica
|Aug-9
|Jaromer, CZ
|Brutal Assault
|Aug-10
|Walton On Trent, UK
|Bloodstock Open Air
|Aug-11
|Kortijk, BE
|Alcatraz 2024
|Aug-15
|Dinkelsbuhl, DE
|Summer Breeze Open Air
|Aug-17
|Saint-Nolff, FR
|Motocultor Festival