Architects release video for “Seeing Red”, announce North American tour

Architects have released a video for their new song “Seeing Red”. The video was directed by Dan Searle. The song is available digitally now via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for May with Mice and Men and While She Sleeps joining them on all dates. They will be touring Europe with Metallica starting in late May. Architects released their album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.