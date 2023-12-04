Architects release video for “Seeing Red”, announce North American tour

Architects
by

Architects have released a video for their new song “Seeing Red”. The video was directed by Dan Searle. The song is available digitally now via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for May with Mice and Men and While She Sleeps joining them on all dates. They will be touring Europe with Metallica starting in late May. Architects released their album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
May-2Toronto, ONRebelw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-3Montreal, QCMTELUSw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-6Boston, MAHouse of Bluesw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-7Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-9Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hallw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-10Washington, DCThe Fillmorew/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-11Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Bluesw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-12Daytona Beach, FLWelcome to Rockville
May-14Atlanta, GAThe Easternw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-15Nashville, TNMarathon Music Worksw/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-17Chicago, ILThe Riviera Theatrew/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-18Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatrew/Mice and Men, While She Sleeps
May-19Columbus, OHSonic Temple
May-24Munich, DEOlympiastadionw/Metallica
Jun-7Helsinki, FINHelsinki Olympic Stadiumw/Metallica
Jun-14Copenhagen, DKParken Stadiumw/Metallica
Jun-21Grafenhainichen, DEFull Force Festival
Jul-5Warsaw, PLPGE Narodowyw/Metallica
Jul-12Madrid, SPEstadio Civitas Metropolitanow/Metallica
Aug-9Jaromer, CZBrutal Assault
Aug-10Walton On Trent, UKBloodstock Open Air
Aug-11Kortijk, BEAlcatraz 2024
Aug-15Dinkelsbuhl, DESummer Breeze Open Air
Aug-17Saint-Nolff, FRMotocultor Festival