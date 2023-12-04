Massa Nera and Quiet Fear announce split LP

Massa Nera and Quiet Fear have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album. The album is called Cuatro Vientos // Cinco Soles and will be out on January 12 via Persistent Vision Records. Each band has also released a new song, Massa Nera’s is called “Bloated” and Quiet Fear’s is called “Presidio”. Massa Nera released Derramar | Querer | Borrar in 2022. Quiet Fear released Hasta la muerte si es preciso in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.