Spaced / Going Off / Shooting Daggers / Uncertainty (UK)

Spaced
by Tours

Spaced have announced spring tour dates for the UK. Going Off, Shooting Daggers, and Uncertainty will be joining them on select dates. Spaced released their two-song single Far Out Hardcore earlier this year and released Spaced Jams in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Mar 28NewcastleThe Lubber Fiendw/Going Off
Mar 29ManchesterManchester Punk Festw/Shooting Daggers
Mar 30BristolThe Exchangew/Going Off, Shooting Daggers, Uncertainty
Mar 31SouthamptonThe Hobbitw/Going Off, Shooting Daggers
Apr 01BrightonThe Hope and Ruinw/Going Off Shooting Daggers
Apr 02LondonNew Cross Innw/Going Off Shooting Daggers
Apr 03BirminghamDead Waxw/Going Off, Uncertainty
Apr 04GlasgowThe Hug and Pintw/Going Off, Uncertainty
Apr 05NottinghamBilly Bootleggersw/Going Off, Uncertainty
Apr 06HuddersfieldParishw/Going Off, Uncertainty