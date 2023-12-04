Spaced have announced spring tour dates for the UK. Going Off, Shooting Daggers, and Uncertainty will be joining them on select dates. Spaced released their two-song single Far Out Hardcore earlier this year and released Spaced Jams in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Mar 28
|Newcastle
|The Lubber Fiend
|w/Going Off
|Mar 29
|Manchester
|Manchester Punk Fest
|w/Shooting Daggers
|Mar 30
|Bristol
|The Exchange
|w/Going Off, Shooting Daggers, Uncertainty
|Mar 31
|Southampton
|The Hobbit
|w/Going Off, Shooting Daggers
|Apr 01
|Brighton
|The Hope and Ruin
|w/Going Off Shooting Daggers
|Apr 02
|London
|New Cross Inn
|w/Going Off Shooting Daggers
|Apr 03
|Birmingham
|Dead Wax
|w/Going Off, Uncertainty
|Apr 04
|Glasgow
|The Hug and Pint
|w/Going Off, Uncertainty
|Apr 05
|Nottingham
|Billy Bootleggers
|w/Going Off, Uncertainty
|Apr 06
|Huddersfield
|Parish
|w/Going Off, Uncertainty