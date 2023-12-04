Hatebreed, Angel Du$t, Anxious, Militarie Gun, more to play LDB Fest 2024

by Festivals & Events

Kentucky-based hardcore music festival LDB Fest has announced its lineup for 2024. Hatebreed, Sunami, Obituary, Twitching Tongues, Angel Du$t, Anxious, Fiddlehead, Gates to Hell, Harms Way, Kingnine (playing a Sacred To Death set), Koyo, Militarie Gun, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, One Step Closer, Pain of Truth, xWeaponx, Apex Predator, Balmora, Big Boy, Domain, Ends of Sanity, Gridiron, Heads Will Roll, Hold My Own, Inclination, Missing Link, MSPAINT, Scarab, Soul Blind, Sanguisugabogg, Surfaced, and Two Witnesses will be playing the festival. LDB Fest will take place March 22-23 at Triple Crown Pavilion in Louisville.