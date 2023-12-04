Episode #647.985 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em plays some of the best new music from November. Tune in to hear songs by Shooting Daggers, The Hope Conspiracy, Escuela Grind, Death Cassette, Heavy Petter, The Red Stains, Death Pill, Boxcutter, Stay Inside, Sprints, Roon, Margaritas Podridas, Mellohoney, Heartworms, Bugeye, Flying Raccoon Suit, Teens In Trouble, Desert Mambas, and so many more. Listen to the episode below!
