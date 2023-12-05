Duran Duran, Blondie, Ministry, more to play Cruel World Fest 2024

by Festivals & Events

Cruel World has announced its lineup for 2024. Duran Duran, Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry (playing With Sympathy and Twitch), The Jesus and Mary Chain, Gary Numan (performing The Pleasure Principle), Dreamcar, Tr/st, The Faint, Heaven 17, French Police, The Mission UK, The Stranglers, General Public, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie, Model/Actriz, The Alarm, Adult., The Motels, Nuovo Testamento, Harsh Symmetry, Body of Light, Zanias, Patriarchy, Leathers, Tones on Tail, and Balvanera will be playing the festival. Cruel World will take place May 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.