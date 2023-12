11 hours ago by Em Moore

Cat Power and Iggy Pop have teamed up to cover “Working Class Hero” by Marianne Faithfull. The cover will be on the upcoming tribute album The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull which will be out on December 8 via In The Q Records. All of the proceeds from the record will go to help Marianne Faithfull as she recovers from long COVID. Check out the song below.