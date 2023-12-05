Screaming Females have announced that they will be disbanding. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”After 18 years we have decided that Screaming Females is coming to an end. A lot changed around us over those 18 years but at our core we operated pretty much the same throughout. We funded and made the records we wanted to make. We did our own art. We printed a lot of our own merch. We managed ourselves. Probably most importantly we loaded up our van with our gear and traveled around the world to play shows wherever you would have us. We tried to build and celebrate community the best we could. There are too many people to thank and too many things that should be said but right now we have some leftover merch that we would love to get out of Mike's basement! Order something for you, your friends, your family, your pets!”

Screaming Females formed in 2005 and released 8 albums the last of which was this year’s Desire Pathway . See the post in full below.