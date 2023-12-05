Orchid announce handful of shows (US and Canada)

by Em Moore
Orchid have announced a handful of shows for next year. These are the first shows that the band will be playing together in over twenty years. They will be playing in the US in May and in Toronto, Ontario as part of Prepare The Ground festival in June. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 06
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|May 08
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 10
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 11
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 01
|Phoenix Concert Theatre - Prepare The Ground Fest
|Toronto, ON