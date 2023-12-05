Orchid announce handful of shows (US and Canada)

Orchid announce handful of shows (US and Canada)
by

Orchid have announced a handful of shows for next year. These are the first shows that the band will be playing together in over twenty years. They will be playing in the US in May and in Toronto, Ontario as part of Prepare The Ground festival in June. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 06RoyaleBoston, MA
May 08Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
May 10WarsawBrooklyn, NY
May 11WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Jun 01Phoenix Concert Theatre - Prepare The Ground FestToronto, ON