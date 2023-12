, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Pkew Pkew Pkew have released a video for their song “Hot Tub or Bust”. The song is off their album Siiick Days which was released earlier this year. Pkew Pkew Pkew will be playing War On X-Mas in Chicago on December 8 and will be playing Vertigo Music Festival in St. Catherines in February. Check out the video below.