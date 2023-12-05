Hot Water Music have announced they are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a US and Canadian tour in Spring 2024. The band will be joined by Quicksand, Off With Their Heads (on select dates) and Tim Barry (on select dates). There will be a special line up for the Brooklyn date of this tour, featuring Modern Life is War, The Ergs and one more to be announced. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale this Friday.