Hot Water Music have announced they are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a US and Canadian tour in Spring 2024. The band will be joined by Quicksand, Off With Their Heads (on select dates) and Tim Barry (on select dates). There will be a special line up for the Brooklyn date of this tour, featuring Modern Life is War, The Ergs and one more to be announced. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale this Friday.
Previous StoryPkew Pkew Pkew release video for “Hot Tub Or Bust”
Next StoryTours: Movements/ Tigers Jaw/ Webbed Wing/ Paerish (US)
Hot Water Music announce US and Canada 30th anniversary dates
Scream, Planet Smashers, Fresh, Spaced, more added to Manchester Punk Festival
Hot Water Music/A Wilhelm Scream/Catbite to tour UK
Glitterer announce new album, release video for "Plastic"
Walter of Quicksand talks reunions, Riot Fest, and retrospectives
Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, Martha, A Wilhelm Scream, more to play Manchester Punk Fest 2024
Hot Water Music, Wilhelm Scream, Catbite announce UK tour
Hot Water Music in the studio recording a new album
The Record Store Rampage with Joe Jack Talcum and Mikey Erg is TOMORROW in New Jersey!
Off With Their Heads announce East Coast and Midwest shows