5 hours ago by Em Moore

Pulses. have released a video for their song “Loafers With the White Socks” which features Hansel Romero of nightlife, Joey Lancaster of Belle, and Gavin Cole. The video was filmed by Tyler Adlam and Josh Eggleston and edited by Saurabh Kaush. The song is off their album It Wasn’t Supposed To Be Like This which was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.