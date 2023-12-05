Taking Back Sunday have announced North American tour dates for spring and summer 2024. Citizen will be joining them on all dates. The band are currently touring Australia, will be playing their holiday shows in the US later this month, and will be touring the UK in March. Taking Back Sunday released their album 152 earlier this year and we spoke to John Nolan about it last month.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5.19
|New Orleans, LA
|The Fillmore New Orleans
|5.21
|Fayetteville, AR
|JJ’s Live
|5.23
|San Antonio, TX
|Aztec Theatre
|5.24
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|5.25
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s
|5.26
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|5.27
|Ft. Worth, TX
|Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
|5.29
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|6.4
|Portland, OR
|The Crystal Ballroom
|6.5
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|6.6
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|6.8
|Edmonton, AB
|Union Hall
|6.9
|Calgary, AB
|MacEwan Hall
|6.11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union Event Center
|6.12
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|6.14
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Harrah’s Stir Cove
|6.15
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|6.18
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues Cleveland
|6.19
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|6.21
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore Minneapolis
|7.24
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|7.25
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|7.26
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|7.27
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo RiverWorks
|7.30
|Newport, KY
|MegaCorp Pavilion
|8.1
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues Orlando
|8.2
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution Live at the Backyard
|8.3
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|8.4
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle
|8.6
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach
|8.8
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|8.9
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|8.11
|Dewey Beach, DE
|Bottle & Cork
|8.12
|Wallingford, CT
|The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|8.14
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|8.16
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|8.17
|New York, NY
|The Rooftop at Pier 17