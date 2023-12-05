Taking Back Sunday / Citizen (US and Canada)

Taking Back Sunday have announced North American tour dates for spring and summer 2024. Citizen will be joining them on all dates. The band are currently touring Australia, will be playing their holiday shows in the US later this month, and will be touring the UK in March. Taking Back Sunday released their album 152 earlier this year and we spoke to John Nolan about it last month.

DateCityVenue
5.19New Orleans, LAThe Fillmore New Orleans 
5.21Fayetteville, ARJJ’s Live
 5.23San Antonio, TXAztec Theatre 
5.24Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroom
 5.25Austin, TXStubb’s
 5.26Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall 
5.27Ft. Worth, TXTannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall 
5.29Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
 6.4Portland, ORThe Crystal Ballroom 
6.5Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo 
6.6Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
 6.8Edmonton, ABUnion Hall 
6.9Calgary, ABMacEwan Hall 
6.11Salt Lake City, UTThe Union Event Center
 6.12Denver, COMission Ballroom 
6.14Council Bluffs, IAHarrah’s Stir Cove
 6.15St. Louis, MOThe Pageant 
6.18Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues Cleveland 
6.19Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room at Old National Centre
 6.21Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore Minneapolis 
7.24Pittsburgh, PAStage AE 
7.25Columbus, OHKEMBA Live! 
7.26Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre
 7.27Buffalo, NYBuffalo RiverWorks 
7.30Newport, KYMegaCorp Pavilion 
8.1Orlando, FLHouse of Blues Orlando 
8.2Ft. Lauderdale, FLRevolution Live at the Backyard 
8.3St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live 
8.4Atlanta, GATabernacle 
8.6Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach 
8.8Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore Charlotte 
8.9Raleigh, NCThe Ritz 
8.11Dewey Beach, DEBottle & Cork 
8.12Wallingford, CTThe Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
 8.14Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway 
8.16Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphia 
8.17New York, NYThe Rooftop at Pier 17