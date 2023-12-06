Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Turnstile have announced tour dates for Mexico and South America. The shows will take place in the spring. Turnstile released Glow On in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 30
|Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
|Monterrey, MX
|Apr 02
|Guanamor Teatro Studio
|Guadalajara, MX
|Apr 04
|Pabellon Oeste
|Mexico City, MX
|Apr 07
|Royal Center
|Bogota, CO
|Apr 09
|CCB
|Lima, PE
|Apr 11
|Basel
|Santiago, CL
|Apr 13
|Teatro Vorterix
|Buenos Aires, AR
|Apr 15
|Sacadura 154
|Rio de Janeiro, BR
|Apr 16
|Tokio Marine Hall
|Sao Paulo, BR