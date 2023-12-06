Turnstile announce Latin America tour

Turnstile announce Latin America tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Turnstile have announced tour dates for Mexico and South America. The shows will take place in the spring. Turnstile released Glow On in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 30Tecate Pa’l Norte FestivalMonterrey, MX
Apr 02Guanamor Teatro StudioGuadalajara, MX
Apr 04Pabellon OesteMexico City, MX
Apr 07Royal CenterBogota, CO
Apr 09CCBLima, PE
Apr 11BaselSantiago, CL
Apr 13Teatro VorterixBuenos Aires, AR
Apr 15Sacadura 154Rio de Janeiro, BR
Apr 16Tokio Marine HallSao Paulo, BR