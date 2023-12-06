Cherry Red to release new Business anthology

Cherry Red Records will release a new 2xCD anthology for The Business . It's called The Business: Oi! The Anthology and it's out later this month. The comp is the first Business comp to cover tracks from the band's entire run. You can see the track list below.

Tracklist

DISC ONE

1 Out In The Cold

2 Strangers

3 Streets Where You Live

4 Product

5 Suburban Rebels

6 Harry May

7 National Insurance Blacklist (Be A Rebel And You’ll Always Be Wrong)

8 Smash The Discos

9 Loud Proud + Punk

10 Real Enemy

11 Blind Justice

12 Guttersnipe

13 Sabotage The Hunt

14 Drinking And Driving

15 Get Out Of My House

16 Spanish Jails

17 Never Been Taken

18 Saturdays Heroes

19 Nothing Can Stop Us

20 Frontline

21 Do A Runner

22 Welcome To The Real World

23 Mouth An’ Trousers

24 Ten Years

25 Living In Daydreams

26 Look At Him Now

DISC TWO

1 Keep The Faith

2 Holiday In Seattle

3 Divide & Rule

4 Breaking The Law

5 Can’t Take Much More

6 Death To Dance (Single Version)

7 Spirit Of The Street

8 The Truth The Whole Truth And Nothing But The Truth

9 One Common Voice

10 Justice Not Politics

11 One Thing Left To Say

12 Southgate (Euro 96)

13 Hardcore Hooligan

14 Mob Mentality

15 Going Strong

16 Hang Up Your Boots

17 Crucified

18 Takers & Users

19 Hate K.D.

20 No Mercy For You

21 Hell 2 Pay

22 U Won’t Change M

e 23 Terrace Lost Its Soul

24 England 5 Germany 1

25 Mean Girl

26 You Know My Name