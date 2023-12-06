Cherry Red to release new Business anthology

Cherry Red Records will release a new 2xCD anthology for The Business. It's called The Business: Oi! The Anthology and it's out later this month. The comp is the first Business comp to cover tracks from the band's entire run. You can see the track list below.
Tracklist
DISC ONE
1 Out In The Cold
2 Strangers
3 Streets Where You Live
4 Product
5 Suburban Rebels
6 Harry May
7 National Insurance Blacklist (Be A Rebel And You’ll Always Be Wrong)
8 Smash The Discos
9 Loud Proud + Punk
10 Real Enemy
11 Blind Justice
12 Guttersnipe
13 Sabotage The Hunt
14 Drinking And Driving
15 Get Out Of My House
16 Spanish Jails
17 Never Been Taken
18 Saturdays Heroes
19 Nothing Can Stop Us
20 Frontline
21 Do A Runner
22 Welcome To The Real World
23 Mouth An’ Trousers
24 Ten Years
25 Living In Daydreams
26 Look At Him Now
DISC TWO
1 Keep The Faith
2 Holiday In Seattle
3 Divide & Rule
4 Breaking The Law
5 Can’t Take Much More
6 Death To Dance (Single Version)
7 Spirit Of The Street
8 The Truth The Whole Truth And Nothing But The Truth
9 One Common Voice
10 Justice Not Politics
11 One Thing Left To Say
12 Southgate (Euro 96)
13 Hardcore Hooligan
14 Mob Mentality
15 Going Strong
16 Hang Up Your Boots
17 Crucified
18 Takers & Users
19 Hate K.D.
20 No Mercy For You
21 Hell 2 Pay
22 U Won’t Change M
e 23 Terrace Lost Its Soul
24 England 5 Germany 1
25 Mean Girl
26 You Know My Name