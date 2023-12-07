Cruel World Fest has announced its 2024 installment. Duran Duran headlines the festival while Tones on Tail, Blondie, Simple Minds, Adam Ant, Soft Cell, Interpol, and Placebo are all featured acts.

Interestingly, Ministry will play all of With Sympathy, an album that was at least at one time, disregarded by Al Jourgensen. The band will also be playing selections from Twitch. Gary Numan will be playing all of Pleasure Principle.

Jesus and Mary Chain, the No Doubt / AFI adjacent Dream Car, The Stranglers, Lol Tolhurtst, General Public and others play as well. You can see the full lineup here. The whole event is a one-day dash, May 11 in Pasadena, California.