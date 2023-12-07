Sweet Pill have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Starchild and will be out on March 15 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released a new song called “Chewed Up” and announced tour dates with Equipment for the spring. Zeta, Great Time, Have A Good Season, and Taking Meds will be joining them on select dates. Sweet Pill released their album Where The Heart Is in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Starchild Tracklist
Starchild
Chewed Up
Eternal
Sympathy
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 13
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|w/Equipment, Have A Good Season
|Apr 14
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|w/Equipment, Have A Good Season
|Apr 15
|Thunderbird
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Equipment, Have A Good Season
|Apr 17
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|w/Equipment, Have A Good Season
|Apr 18
|The Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|w/Equipment, Have A Good Season
|Apr 19
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Equipment, Zeta
|Apr 20
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Equipment, Zeta
|Apr 22
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|w/Equipment, Zeta
|Apr 23
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/Equipment, Zeta
|Apr 25
|The Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Equipment, Zeta
|Apr 26
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Equipment, Zeta, Great Time
|Apr 27
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Equipment, Great Time
|Apr 29
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/Equipment, Great Time
|Apr 30
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA
|w/Equipment, Great Time
|May 01
|Show Room at Zacc
|Missoula, MT
|w/Equipment, Great Time
|May 03
|7th St. Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Equipment, Taking Meds
|May 04
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|w/Equipment, Taking Meds
|May 05
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/Equipment, Taking Meds
|May 06
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|w/Equipment, Taking Meds
|May 08
|Crystal Ballroom
|Somerville, MA
|w/Equipment, Taking Meds
|May 09
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Equipment, Taking Meds
|May 10
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Equipment, Broke Body, Have A Good Season