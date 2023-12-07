Sweet Pill have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Starchild and will be out on March 15 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released a new song called “Chewed Up” and announced tour dates with Equipment for the spring. Zeta, Great Time, Have A Good Season, and Taking Meds will be joining them on select dates. Sweet Pill released their album Where The Heart Is in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.