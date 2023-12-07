Sweet Pill to release EP, announce spring tour dates with Equipment (US and Canada)

Sweet Pill have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Starchild and will be out on March 15 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released a new song called “Chewed Up” and announced tour dates with Equipment for the spring. Zeta, Great Time, Have A Good Season, and Taking Meds will be joining them on select dates. Sweet Pill released their album Where The Heart Is in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Starchild Tracklist

Starchild

Chewed Up

Eternal

Sympathy

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 13Ace of CupsColumbus, OHw/Equipment, Have A Good Season
Apr 14Mahall’sLakewood, OHw/Equipment, Have A Good Season
Apr 15ThunderbirdPittsburgh, PAw/Equipment, Have A Good Season
Apr 17SongbyrdWashington, DCw/Equipment, Have A Good Season
Apr 18The PinhookDurham, NCw/Equipment, Have A Good Season
Apr 19The MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/Equipment, Zeta
Apr 20DRKMTTRNashville, TNw/Equipment, Zeta
Apr 22Club DadaDallas, TXw/Equipment, Zeta
Apr 23MohawkAustin, TXw/Equipment, Zeta
Apr 25The UndergroundMesa, AZw/Equipment, Zeta
Apr 26The EchoLos Angeles, CAw/Equipment, Zeta, Great Time
Apr 27Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CAw/Equipment, Great Time
Apr 29Polaris HallPortland, ORw/Equipment, Great Time
Apr 30BarbozaSeattle, WAw/Equipment, Great Time
May 01Show Room at ZaccMissoula, MTw/Equipment, Great Time
May 037th St. EntryMinneapolis, MNw/Equipment, Taking Meds
May 04Lincoln HallChicago, ILw/Equipment, Taking Meds
May 05Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MIw/Equipment, Taking Meds
May 06The GarrisonToronto, ONw/Equipment, Taking Meds
May 08Crystal BallroomSomerville, MAw/Equipment, Taking Meds
May 09Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NYw/Equipment, Taking Meds
May 10Union TransferPhiladelphia, PAw/Equipment, Broke Body, Have A Good Season