Destiny Bond announce winter tour dates (US and BC)

Destiny Bond
by Tours

Destiny Bond have announced tour dates for the Western US and BC. The tour will take place in January with Planet on A Chain and Cosmic Joke joining them on select dates. Destiny Bond released their album Be My Vengeace earlier this year and we spoke to lead vocalist Cloe Madonna about it in June. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 13What’s LeftColorado Springs, CO
Jan 15House of BloozeSalt Lake City, UT
Jan 16Realms ArcadeBoise, ID
Jan 17ZaccMissoula, MT
Jan 18BerserkSpokane, WA
Jan 19Black LodgeSeattle, WA (w/Planet on A Chain)
Jan 20Bully’s StudioVancouver, BC (w/Planet on A Chain)
Jan 21Bridge City SessionsPortland, OR (w/Planet on A Chain)
Jan 22Nail HouseEugene, OR (w/Planet on A Chain)
Jan 23The Holland ProjectReno, NV
Jan 24Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA
Jan 259 LivesOakland, CA
Jan 26CFFOxnard, CA (w/Cosmic Joke)
Jan 27The Midnight HourSan Fernando, CA (w/Cosmic Joke)
Jan 28Che CafeSan Diego, CA (w/Cosmic Joke)
Jan 29Vanere’s PizzeriaLas Vegas, NV (w/Cosmic Joke)
Jan 30TBAPhoenix, AZ (w/Cosmic Joke)
Jan 31TBAAlbuquerque, NM