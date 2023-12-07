Destiny Bond have announced tour dates for the Western US and BC. The tour will take place in January with Planet on A Chain and Cosmic Joke joining them on select dates. Destiny Bond released their album Be My Vengeace earlier this year and we spoke to lead vocalist Cloe Madonna about it in June. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 13
|What’s Left
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Jan 15
|House of Blooze
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jan 16
|Realms Arcade
|Boise, ID
|Jan 17
|Zacc
|Missoula, MT
|Jan 18
|Berserk
|Spokane, WA
|Jan 19
|Black Lodge
|Seattle, WA (w/Planet on A Chain)
|Jan 20
|Bully’s Studio
|Vancouver, BC (w/Planet on A Chain)
|Jan 21
|Bridge City Sessions
|Portland, OR (w/Planet on A Chain)
|Jan 22
|Nail House
|Eugene, OR (w/Planet on A Chain)
|Jan 23
|The Holland Project
|Reno, NV
|Jan 24
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Jan 25
|9 Lives
|Oakland, CA
|Jan 26
|CFF
|Oxnard, CA (w/Cosmic Joke)
|Jan 27
|The Midnight Hour
|San Fernando, CA (w/Cosmic Joke)
|Jan 28
|Che Cafe
|San Diego, CA (w/Cosmic Joke)
|Jan 29
|Vanere’s Pizzeria
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Cosmic Joke)
|Jan 30
|TBA
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Cosmic Joke)
|Jan 31
|TBA
|Albuquerque, NM