The Slackers have announced tour dates for spring 2024. They will be playing in the US and Canada. The Slackers are currently touring the US and released their album Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|04/04/2024
|Harrisburg, PA
|Stage On Herr
|04/05/2024
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Smalls
|04/06/2024
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|04/07/2024
|Detroit, MI
|Magic Bag
|04/08/2024
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|04/10/2024
|Kitchener, ON
|The Hub
|04/11/2024
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet
|04/12/2024
|Ottawa, ON
|Overflow Brewery
|04/13/2024
|Québec, QC
|L’Antibar
|04/14/2024
|Montreal, QC
|Café Campus