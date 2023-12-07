The Slackers announce spring tour (US and Canada)

The Slackers
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Slackers have announced tour dates for spring 2024. They will be playing in the US and Canada. The Slackers are currently touring the US and released their album Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
04/04/2024Harrisburg, PAStage On Herr
04/05/2024Pittsburgh, PAMr. Smalls
04/06/2024Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
04/07/2024Detroit, MIMagic Bag
04/08/2024Buffalo, NYRec Room
04/10/2024Kitchener, ONThe Hub
04/11/2024Toronto, ONVelvet
04/12/2024Ottawa, ONOverflow Brewery
04/13/2024Québec, QCL’Antibar
04/14/2024Montreal, QCCafé Campus