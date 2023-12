, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The Damned have announced their final Australian tour. They'll be playing five dates in late March with the "new" Vania, Sensible, Scabies, Gray, Monty Oxymoron lineup. The band did not issue a statement detailing why this jaunt is the "final Australian" tour, specifically… and if we should expect final tours in other countries. You can see the dates below.