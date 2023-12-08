Shooting Daggers to release debut LP

Shooting Daggers have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Love and Rage and will be out on February 16. A remastered version of their song “Not My Rival” has also been released. The song originally appeared on their split single with Death Pill which was released earlier this year. Shooting Daggers will be touring the UK on select dates of Spaced's spring tour and released their EP Athames in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.