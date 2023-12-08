Slowdive announce spring tour dates (US)

Slowdive
Slowdive have announced US tour dates for this spring. Drab Majesty will be joining them on all dates. Slowdive released their album Everything Is Alive earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
04-25Ventura,CAThe Majestic Ventura Theater 
04-26Pomona, CAThe Fox Theater Pomona
 04-27Las Vegas, NVSick New World Festival 
04-28Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren 
04-30Albuquerque, NMThe Historic El Rey Theater 
05-01Denver, COLevitt Pavilion Denver
 05-03Kansas City, MOThe Truman 
05-04St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
 05-05Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room at Old National Centre 
05-07Louisville, KYOld Forester's Paristown Hall 
05-08Pelham, TNThe Caverns 
05-10Dallas, TXLonghorn Ballroom 
05-11Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall 
05-12Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater 
05-14New Orleans, LAThe Civic Theatre 
05-16Birmingham, ALAvondale Brewing Company
 05-17Atlanta, GAThe Eastern
 05-18Asheville, NCRabbit Rabbit