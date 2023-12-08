Slowdive have announced US tour dates for this spring. Drab Majesty will be joining them on all dates. Slowdive released their album Everything Is Alive earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|04-25
|Ventura,CA
|The Majestic Ventura Theater
|04-26
|Pomona, CA
|The Fox Theater Pomona
|04-27
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sick New World Festival
|04-28
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|04-30
|Albuquerque, NM
|The Historic El Rey Theater
|05-01
|Denver, CO
|Levitt Pavilion Denver
|05-03
|Kansas City, MO
|The Truman
|05-04
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|05-05
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|05-07
|Louisville, KY
|Old Forester's Paristown Hall
|05-08
|Pelham, TN
|The Caverns
|05-10
|Dallas, TX
|Longhorn Ballroom
|05-11
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|05-12
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at The Moody Theater
|05-14
|New Orleans, LA
|The Civic Theatre
|05-16
|Birmingham, AL
|Avondale Brewing Company
|05-17
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|05-18
|Asheville, NC
|Rabbit Rabbit